LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County historic courthouse should land at its final resting place on Wednesday. It's tough to see progress because the heavy equipment and specialized supports are moving so slowly. The two story building and its dome moves a few feet every 15 minutes or so. Then the crews reset the hydraulic arms, and move it another three feet over and over again.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO