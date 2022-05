And the Rangers have won a series against the hated Kansas City Royals. Huzzah!. Due to a pair of off days last week, the Rangers moved Taylor Hearn to the bullpen for last weekend’s series against the New York Yankees. Despite the doubleheader on Sunday and the makeup game on Monday’s scheduled offday, Hearn was not needed in relief, so his start Thursday against the Royals was his first outing since May 1.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO