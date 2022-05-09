ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Arson investigators were probing a fire Sunday inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, where someone had spray-painted a message outside the building.

Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday was suspicious in nature. No one was injured, and officials were still working to determine how much damage the fire caused.

It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe than you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RV9Ox_0fXK9mTj00
    Damage is seen in the interior of Madison’s Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14psi9_0fXK9mTj00
    Threatening graffiti which reads “A 1312” is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZNaV_0fXK9mTj00
    Threatening graffiti is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jo8ZD_0fXK9mTj00
    The Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis. are seen on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

The president of the lobbying group, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat against us” given that it happened just a few days after a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked suggesting the court may soon overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in this country. She said people could have been hurt if they had been working in the office at the time.

“This is the local manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from the pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life,” Appling said.

Wisconsin politicians, including Democratic Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, swiftly criticized the vandalism Sunday.

LIST: Companies covering abortion travel costs for employees

“This attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all,” Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson also denounced the vandalism.

“I am committed to protecting women’s rights – but we must do it the right way,” Nelson said. “Violence and destruction are not the answer. I’m glad no one was hurt.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WAVY News 10

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Arson#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Ap#Wisconsin Family Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Man seriously injured in shooting on Shea Street in Portsmouth

The shooting happened around 9:30 Thursday night in the 100 block of Shea Street. Read more: https://bit.ly/3sAjZcJ. Man seriously injured in shooting on Shea Street …. Local music academy ‘ringing the alarm’ about human …. Virginia, nation gas prices hit new average high. Community cleans up in Rodanthe...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Texas governor says feds shouldn’t give migrant babies formula amid U.S. shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
U.S. POLITICS
WAVY News 10

McMaster signs bill that sets rules for early voting in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Friday that establishes rules for early voting. McMaster, in a tweet, declared the bill “a major victory for those who believe in free and fair elections,” and said the bill would protect the state “from the election day disasters we saw nationwide in […]
ELECTIONS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy