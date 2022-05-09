ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother’s Day: Central Oregonians celebrate the special women in our lives

By Kelsey McGee
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mother’s Day is a special day to celebrate moms and remember all the hard work and sacrifices they do for us. NewsChannel 21 traveled around the region Sunday to ask several Central Oregonians why Mother's Day is so special to them.

“Mother’s Day is extremely special to me, because I had breast cancer when I was 29, and I didn’t think I’d live to see my kids grow up, " Susan Langton said. "Now, I am the grandmother of three."

Many told us how mothers shape us into who we are and help prepare us for the world.

“Mother’s Day is a day of celebration of the special women that gave birth to us, raised us and is a role model for us, Laura Morin said. "So we’d like to honor her on that day, because of everything she has done for us, and because they love us.”

Mother's Day is a yearly reminder of just how much moms do for us.

"We're going to go back to the house, and we have some gifts and things for her," Morin said. "Sshe likes to play cards, so we're going to play card games and enjoy the afternoon. "

Others, including two young sisters, told us how their moms are the true superheroes, always willing to lend a helping hand.

“My mom helps me with sports, homework and just like, all my problems, " Evangelina Hernandez said.

“ My mom means a lot to me, because she helps me with my homework. When I’m sad, she makes me feel better, and I’m just super-thankful for her, " Jazlyn Hernandez said.

The Hernandez sisters' mother is in the military, and the family plans to video chat her for the special day.

I asked Jazlyn what she would say to her mom on that video chat: "How much love her and hopes she has a good day," she replied.

