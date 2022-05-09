ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variations on a night light

By Editors' Picks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy preference with this type of work of late has been to preserve...

Billingham Eventer MKII Camera Bag Review

Billingham Eventer II is the latest camera bag from the UK-based manufacturer, Billingham. This bag is an update on a previous version that was probably the most expensive camera bag that Billingham produced at the time. The Billingham Eventer II now holds the mantle of being the most expensive camera bag produced by the company.
How To Liven Up an Office Interview Shoot

At some point, we will all end up shooting in a boring conference room. It’s not always easy to get a good shot when the space isn’t made for it. So, these tips from Epic Light Media might just be the trick. What I love about this video...
Luminar Neo Makes a Dramatic Leap Forward With AI Masking

Users of Luminar Neo from Skylum will get a solid update when they launch the Windows or Mac raw editor today. The app gains MaskingAI, a feature that applies artificial intelligence to masking objects, saving a lot of time in the editing process. I'd been holding off using Neo because...
3 Filters This Photographer Brings to Every Shoot

Filters can feel like unimportant and superfluous purchases at times, but they have the power to make a big difference. Some are necessities to get the shot you have in mind and others are stylistic choices. Here are three one photographer uses constantly. I have used filters on my lenses...
An Affordable 1.8x 50mm T2.9 Anamorphic: But Is it Any Good?

The rise of alternative, affordable lenses has been sharp in the last few years, with many great lenses offered at a fraction of the price of their desirable counterparts. This lens takes on anamorphic lenses, but how good is it?. Like many of us, film and cinema have colored my...
The First Tools New Photographers Should Learn in Photoshop

Photoshop is quite the behemoth application, and if you are new to working with it, it can be a bit overwhelming knowing where to start. If you are new to working with Photoshop and wondering how to get started, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you the first tools you should learn and how to use them to work on your photos.
The Best Images from GuruShots "Marvelous Still Life" Challenge

If you haven't heard of GuruShots, it's a photography website that hosts "The World’s Greatest Photo Game,” They host regular challenges and allow photographers of every level to submit and participate. Their latest challenge "Marvelous Still Life," received thousands of entries and millions of votes. You can see the three winners of the challenge as well as hundreds of top rated images below.
A Look at the Affordable and Great Viltrox AF 24mm f/1.8 Lens

24mm lenses are quite useful, as they offer an attractively wide focal length that is not so extreme that significant wide angle distortion starts to creep in. Premium 24mm lenses can easily run well over $1,000, though. On the other hand, the Viltrox AF 24mm f/1.8 is quite affordable. Can it keep up with those more expensive options? This excellent video review takes a look at its performance and image quality to answer that question.
We Need a New Lighting Category

What do you do when you have a light that doesn't fit into the standard set of categories?. As it stands today, if you go to most photography websites, there are basically three different categories of lights. You have the flashes category, which is basically comprised of lights that can be attached to your camera's hot shoe. These are also known as on-camera flashes, which can get confusing because there are on-camera flashes that can be set up and used as off-camera lights, but in terms of the category itself, flashes are generally looked at as any that has a hot shoe connection.
Pre-Summer Astrophotography Challenges

If spring has been a mixed bag of poor weather and few targets for you, as it has been for many of us, things are looking up as May rolls in. A total lunar eclipse highlights the list on May 15-16. 2022 Total Lunar Eclipse. This eclipse favors the eastern...
Something a bit different

I have been playing around with the idea of capturing the flow of objects around a static subject for some time now. This is the result of such an experiment, taken whilst on vacation. In this instance a number of shots were taken of a Savannah restaurant, handheld and as...
Are You Collaborating Correctly?

It can be frustrating when, as a new photographer, you want to work with models. You put your little ad up on Facebook and… nothing. What do you do?. Photography is a collaborative act. This collaboration occurs between a photographer and the subject they photograph. All photographers work collaboratively in some sense. Yes, even the lone landscape photographers who don’t work with any other person, because if you consider the image, then there is a dialogue between the photos you make and the viewer. So, in that way, there is a collaboration. Or, for example, with the equipment you use. Someone else made it, and you’re using it, so that’s a collaboration too.
