Variations on a night light

What do you do when you have a light that doesn't fit into the standard set of categories?. As it stands today, if you go to most photography websites, there are basically three different categories of lights. You have the flashes category, which is basically comprised of lights that can be attached to your camera's hot shoe. These are also known as on-camera flashes, which can get confusing because there are on-camera flashes that can be set up and used as off-camera lights, but in terms of the category itself, flashes are generally looked at as any that has a hot shoe connection.

2 DAYS AGO