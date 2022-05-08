ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Barbara Lee discusses threat to Roe v Wade after leaked draft opinion

By Inside California Politics
 4 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – United States Representative Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, Joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the possibility of an overturning of Roe v Wade. The landmark abortion rights decision appears to be threatened after a draft opinion of the Supreme Court, obtained by Politico, suggests justices could soon overturn it.

Rep. Lee discusses her thoughts on that possibility, as well as gives her opinion on why she believes women of color would be dramatically impacted. Rep. Lee, the co-chair of the House Pro-Choice Caucus, also talks about the impact a reversal of Roe could have on the midterm elections.

KGET

Coastal Fire burns homes, consumes 200 acres in Laguna Niguel

Fanned by offshore winds, a brush fire exploded in Laguna Niguel Wednesday, consuming nearly 200 acres and burning two-dozen homes. The blaze, dubbed the Coastal Fire, broke out around 2:45 p.m. in Aliso Woods Canyon, prompting evacuation orders as the fire advanced on an upscale gated community with multimillion-dollar homes. Residents fled the coastal area […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KGET

Starbucks employees file 22 unionization petitions in California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Employees at Starbucks locations across California have filed 22 petitions since January to unionize their places of employment. The first vote count for a unionization election for a Starbucks in the state is set for Wednesday, May 11. The results will determine if workers at two Starbucks locations in Santa Cruz will […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

