Richardson Highway Passing Lanes Public Meeting – Thursday, May 19
The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss the Delta Junction to North Pole Richardson Highway MP 266-341 passing lane project on Thursday, May 19, 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Join the Zoom...
City of Delta Junction Summer Maintenance Assistant – May 25 to mid-August 2022. Visit http://deltajunction.us/employment">deltajunction.us/employment for job description. Applications available at City Hall or online (http://deltajunction.us/formsdownloads">deltajunction.us/formsdownloads). Must be turned in at City Hall by 5:00pm, May 18.
The Alaska Board of Fishers has adopted new sport, personal use, and subsistence fishing regulations for shellfish in Cook Inlet, North Gulf Coast, and Prince William Sound salt waters. In Cook Inlet and North Gulf Coast waters including Kachemak Bay, the sport and personal use fisheries for hardshell clams (butter...
City of Delta Junction Summer Library Aide – June 1 through July 31, 2022. Visit http://deltajunction.us/employment">deltajunction.us/employment for job description. Call 895-4102 to make arrangements to pick up application at Delta Community Library. All applications must be turned in at the Library by 5:00pm, May 27.
You know the end of the school year is getting close when the annual color run brightens up the city streets – and the runners participating in the event with poofs and plumes of colored chalk. The event this year lived up to the annual hype and surpassed the...
Andy Bassich lives on the south bank of the Yukon River, about 12 miles downstream from Eagle, Alaska, the first community in America along the largest waterway in Alaska. Like all of the few-thousand people who live along the big river in Alaska, Bassich hopes that river ice formed by the cold air of winter will continue to disappear in a mushy fashion, one that does not cause flooding.
Delta Junction House of Prayer is excited to announce the arrival of Pastor's Caleb and Shayna Bialik. Pastor Caleb is no stranger to Delta, he arrived here in 1991 as a five-year-old and graduated from Delta in 2005. Then he went to play college football at Trinity Bible College where he met and married his wife, Pastor Shayna.
Long time Delta Junction resident David Marquard, 68, passed away March 20, 2022. David was born October 3, 1953, in Great Falls, Montana to Jeanette and Philip Marquard. He graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1972. David moved to Alaska in the early 70s where he worked on Fort Greely Army Base as a civil service employee until retirement. David had three daughters whom he shared with his former spouse LeAnn Marquard.
