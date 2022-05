It wasn’t too long ago when telephones were mounted onto the kitchen wall and BYU, Utah and Utah State were fighting over the Beehive Boot. Phone calls were limited, rarely private and the device didn’t involve video games. When it came to football, in-state dominance was a top priority. The local team with the best record against each other won the Beehive Boot and bragged about it. There were no realistic dreams of national championships, Rose Bowls or multimillion-dollar television deals.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO