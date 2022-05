TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles are now two-time back-to-back Regional Champions and are headed to the NCAA Championship for the second year in a row. The Seminoles took full advantage of their home course, Seminole Legacy Golf Club, and were the only team to shoot under par for the tournament, totaling a 4-under par 860. In the past 15 years, only eight teams and six schools have won back-to-back regionals.

