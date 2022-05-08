CA Legislative Women’s Caucus chair Asm. Cristina Garcia on abortion rights

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly member Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss an effort to create an amendment to California’s constitution protecting abortion rights in the state.

Asm. Garcia, who also serves as the chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, also shared her thoughts on why she believes an overturning of Roe v Wade would be dangerous for women, especially those of low income and women of color.

