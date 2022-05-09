Amber Alert issued for one-year-old out of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s Office released video of a suspected robbery taking place at a Lowe’s store on West Colonial Drive in Orlando Friday evening. According to the department, the gunman demanded money from the cash register, pushed an employee and then took the till from the store.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials have released heart-wrenching details of a murder-suicide reported Monday night in Orange County. Neighbors who lived near the couple’s apartment say they had no clue there was any conflict between the two. Constance Cole lived basically right next door to the couple at Park...
As the school year winds down and summer vacations begin, drivers need to be extra cautious and should expect more people biking and walking as residents and visitors lace up their sneakers to enjoy the more than 450 miles of local trails in Central Florida. On Tuesday May 10th, Kissimmee...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two young people who reportedly escaped the Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday morning are now back in custody, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the facility on South Bumby Avenue in Orlando just after 9 a.m. The sheriff's office said they...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing teen out of Leesburg, according to a LCSO Facebook post Tuesday. Jayden Cote was last seen riding a bicycle Saturday on Carl Road in Leesburg, the department said. [TRENDING: Orlando couple out nearly $5K after ATM...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies responded to a 911 call in Orlando Monday evening to find a deceased man and woman in what investigators believe may be a ‘double murder-suicide.’. The incident took place at Silver Pointe Boulevard at approximately 8:25 p.m., according to the Orange County...
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday morning, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be briefing the media on arrests made in the death of a toddler. According to the sheriff's office, negligent child abuse led to the death of an almost three-year-old child. Both parents from Davenport have been arrested,...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies released the body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting that happened at an Orange County McDonald’s at the end of last month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The incident began at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, after...
An AMBER Alert is credited with helping Orange County deputies locate an alleged kidnapping victim. The alert was issued Sunday night for one-year-old Marcus Lyles, who was last seen Saturday night in Orlando on Turkey Lake Road. The FDLE believed he was kidnapped by 20-year-old Kira Lawson, who's the girlfriend...
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 1-year-old boy was found safe and a woman was arrested on kidnapping charges after an Amber Alert was issued in Orange County, officials said. Kira Lawson was arrested Sunday night in Orange County. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to sheriff’s officials, Lawson took...
TAVARES, Fla. – A part of U.S. Highway 441 shut down Wednesday afternoon after a crash in Tavares with multiple injuries, police said. Police urge drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 441 near Palm Gardens. Officers said there is a road closure due to the crash.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Disturbing video of a boat crew popping balloons while on the vessel is sparking outrage among environmental advocates. It’s the way that these people disposed of the balloons that is contributing to the trash in South Florida’s waters. A South Florida boat dealership...
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager. Police said Shayla Medina, 15, was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Don Quixote Avenue in East Orlando. She was wearing a black hoodie, black...
GROVELAND, Fla. – A shooting at a Groveland day care Thursday afternoon left one person in the hospital, according to the day care’s owner. Lisbel Rodriguez, owner of We Are The Future Academy, said two brothers-in-law picked up their children and got into a fight outside the office.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in Orlando early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the man, who was said to be in his 30s, was found dead near Rio Grande Avenue and Vagabond Lane. His name has not been released.
ORLANDO, Fla. - New doorbell video appears to capture the moment a single gunshot is heard and the frantic moments after former Orlando Magic player Adreian Payne was killed. **Warning: Video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.**. The man accused of shooting and killing Payne will appear in Orange...
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. On Thursday, Trooper Steve was asked, “I was told if I buy beer I have to keep...
Mark NeJame is not known for holding back. Sitting in his office overlooking downtown Orlando and I-4, the high-profile attorney lobbed accusations at one of the most powerful figures in Osceola County, Sheriff Marcos Lopez. “What are they hiding?” he asked. “If he wants to talk about surrendering his paycheck...
