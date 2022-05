This guy really should have called an Uber. With Memorial Weekend and the summer months not that far off, police are going to be patrolling the roads more than ever in an effort to crack down on drunk driving. This guy apparently never got that memo. New York State troopers say a 34-year-old suspect was driving nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed his vehicle Saturday afternoon.

SUFFERN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO