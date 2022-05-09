ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News at Noon - May 5, 2022

Mysuncoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC7 News at 7pm - May 4,...

www.mysuncoast.com

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Orders 3 New Drama Series Amid Cancellation Spree

Click here to read the full article. CBS on Thursday handed series orders to a trio of dramas, including a firefighter procedural starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Other projects scoring a coveted green light at the Eye Network: Cop drama East New York and legal yarn So Help Me Todd. The pickups come just hours after CBS cancelled five of its current series, including Magnum P.I., The United States of AI, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll. Fire Country, FKA as Cal Fire, stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to...
NFL
Mysuncoast.com

Man behind ‘127 Hours’ movie speaks at local Suncoast event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Aaron Ralston, the inspiration behind the blockbuster film ‘127 Hours’ gave a motivational speech at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota on Thursday May 12. Ralston had to sever his arm in order to survive after a solo descent of Blue John Canyon in southeastern...
SARASOTA, FL

