I will say this over and over again, when a community member needs help, we as a city come together to help. This is one of those times. A Canyon family needs our help. Friday, April 1st every parent's worst nightmare happened for the Parish family. Their 8-year-old son Brantley was severely burned. Brantley was transported by the BSA Ambulance service and later transferred to Lubbock's Children's UMC Pediatric Burn Unit by Lifestar. He had third-degree burns on his torso, arms and face.

CANYON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO