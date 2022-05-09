ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edge’s Stable Gets A New Member At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

By Matthew Wilkinson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdge was able to secure another victory over AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, this time with the help of the latest member of the Judgment Day faction, Rhea Ripley. The former RAW and NXT Women’s Champion has joined forces with the WWE Hall Of Famer during his match against AJ....

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Will Be Out Of Action “Indefinitely”

During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, the company announced that Charlotte Flair will be, “out of action indefinitely,” after suffering an arm injury against Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. WWE announced that Charlotte Flair had suffered the injury after her I Quit match against...
Natalya On Fit Finlay’s Magic At WWE NXT, Cora Jade Earns Natalya’s Respect In Main Event

Natalya took to Twitter today to thank WWE Legend Fit Finlay for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode prominently featured the women’s division. The show opened with Toxic Attraction retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament began with Fallon Henley defeating Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons defeating Arianna Grace, Kay Lee Ray returned as Alba Fyre and defeated Amari Miller, and Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event. There were also various women’s segments, including The Ivy Nile Challenge, and the only match with male Superstars was the mixed tag team bout that saw Sarray and Andre Chase defeat Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton.
Roman Reigns Will Reportedly Miss Hell in a Cell 2022 (Update)

Roman Reigns has been in the news every day this week, but not because of anything he has done as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Ever since "The Tribal Chief" hinted at a new phase in his career starting after a house show in Trenton, New Jersey, reports about his changing status with the WWE have been popping up every day. First, there was news that he had signed a new contract that would require few house show appearances. Then conflicting reports popped up over whether or not he'd even be on TV in July and August. Now the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting he won't even be on the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 5.
Corey Graves Comments On Possibly Transitioning To A Different Role In WWE

In an interview with WrestleTalk.com, WWE announcer Corey Graves commented on his future with the company:. “Now what else can I do? Is there some other role? I went and got cleared in the event that the need arises for me to fight somebody in the ring. I’m medically ready. Not in ring shape by any means! Nothing catastrophic will happen if that goes down. Now I’m kinda just, I want to say at a plateau but I’m looking at what else there is I can do. What else can I put my hands on? Is it creative, is it business, there are so many different facets of this company that I’ve learned since getting hurt that I probably would have never experienced just as a wrestler. Learning about marketing, why television works the way it does, television rights, this whole different realm which is uber important to the business, but everyone’s talking about what’s your finish, that was a great bump, that was a great match.
WWE NXT's Diamond Mine Gets Big Addition

WWE NXT's The Diamond Mine has experienced some shakeups throughout its existence, losing several members last year and then losing its leader and main talker in Malcolm Bivens in the past few weeks. Tonight the faction got some reinforcements however, adding a recent signing to the mix that should have fans excited. Roderick Strong was having a heated discussion with the Creed Brothers, and during that talk he revealed he was bringing on a new member to the crew to help them dominate, and the new recruit was none other than Damon Kemp, who is also known as Bobby Steveson.
Jim Ross Gives Update On Jake Roberts: “His Health Is Not Good”

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, AEW Commentator Jim Ross spoke about Jake “The Snake” Roberts and revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is not in good health as he is dealing with breathing issues. Recently, Roberts spoke about wishing he had taken better...
What Happened With CM Punk After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

CM Punk interacted with Danhausen and HOOK after this week’s live episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. As seen in the videos below, HOOK hit a t-bone suplex on Punk before applying the Redrum submission to send the fans home happy. The post-show segment started with Punk...
Backstage Update On The Internal WWE RAW Women’s Roster Of Babyfaces And Heels

The internal roster for the WWE RAW women’s division has shifted a bit in recent weeks with Asuka and Lacey Evans returning, and Rhea Ripley turning heel. Alexa Bliss also returned this past Monday but she was still listed as the #2 RAW babyface while she was away from the storylines. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch remain at the top of the babyface and heel rosters.
Backstage news on Kofi Kingston's status

One of the most victorious and longest-running teams of the last period in WWE, is certainly the one that responds to the name of New Day, with the boys who form the trio of multiple world champions of the federation that has reached peaks still unexplored by their predecessors, reaching record after record.
Memphis Wrestling (3.15.1980) Review

-Originally aired March 15, 1980. -This is a jarring change of pace. We’re not in the studio this week! They actually did an arena taping this week, at the Louisville Gardens. -Your host is Lance Russell, on his own. ASSASSINS vs. STEVE REGAL & RICK MORTON. -Joined in progress....
WINC Podcast (5/10): WWE NXT Review, Roman Reigns’ Future, More!

Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – WWE Star Reportedly Switches Brands, Turns Heel. – Roman Reigns’ Future WWE Schedule. – Internet’s Most Liked And Most Hated WWE Stars. We’re helping make...
AEW Star Returning To Impact This Weekend

AEW’s Frankie Kazarian is set to make his return to Impact Wrestling this weekend. Impact will run their Citrus Brawl set of TV tapings this coming Friday and Saturday from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. These tapings will air as future episodes of Impact on AXS TV, and the final shows before Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19.
WWE NXT In Your House Reportedly Scheduled For June

The next WWE NXT In Your House event is reportedly scheduled for June. Last night’s NXT 2.0 episode saw NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes mention how he will be defending against Carmelo Hayes at an upcoming In Your House event. Grimes did not elaborate, but he did promise to give Solo Sikoa a title shot later on after Hayes.
Booker T Cites His Issues With Rhea Ripley In A Modern-Day Chyna Role

During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Rhea Ripley being added to Edge’s faction. For him, that is a good thing, but he is unsure about the potential of putting Finn Balor into that mix as well. “For me, I like the...
Backstage News On Future Of AEW’s Blood & Guts

AEW is planning on bringing back the Blood & Guts match soon, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported, AEW had trademarked the “Blood & Guts” name this past March. Meltzer noted that he was not aware of who would...
WInc Daily: Kota Ibushi Calls Out NJPW, Charlotte Flair Off WWE TV “Indefinitely”

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
Brett Weitz Out As TBS And TNT General Manager

Brett Weitz is out at Warner Bros. According to Deadline, TBS, TNT and TruTV General Manager Brett Weitz has exited the company. In January 2019, David Zaslav took over Warner Bros. Discovery and appointed Weitz to his now-former role of General Manager of TBS, TNT and TruTV. Per the report, Discovery lifestyle channels leader Kathleen Finch eliminated Weitz’s role and will now oversee the three networks herself.
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/11)

AEW Dynamite will air live from the UBS Arena in Long Island NY tonight with the first round matches in the Owen Hart men’s & women’s tournaments. AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:. -Contract signing for MJF vs. Wardlow. -Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech. -CM...
Eric Bischoff Mocks CM Punk’s Failed MMA Career

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been relentless in his attempts to ridicule AEW star CM Punk. Following their brief Twitter feud on Tuesday, Bischoff mocked Punk for his failed MMA career with the UFC. While responding to a screengrab of Punk’s post-fight photo from 2016, Eazy E tweeted:
