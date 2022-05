There's no party without cake, especially on birthdays. There's no better way to celebrate that you are one more year into your life than blowing out the candles on a huge, colorful, and delicious birthday cake around your loved ones. With all the plenty of options on the market, there is no excuse for not having a cake at a party. Whether a homemade birthday cake or a store-bought cake, a cake is a cake. Have you checked the bakery section in your local grocery store? Pay attention and you may be surprised at how talented and committed their cake artists can be.

