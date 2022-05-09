ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Strong, swirling winds complicate New Mexico wildfire fight

By CEDAR ATTANASIO and SCOTT SONNER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iW8c_0fXJnyix00
Spring Wildfires A sunset seen through a wall of wildfire smoke from the Amtrak train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Castañeda Hotel, right, hosted meals for residents and firefighters this week with sponsorships from restaurants and other businesses. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) (Cedar Attanasio)

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — Fast winds fanned the flames of wildfires burning across northeast New Mexico on Sunday, grounding firefighting aircraft and complicating work for firefighters as they sought to protect more communities from danger.

“It’s been a challenging day. The winds have picked up; they haven’t let up,” fire spokesperson Todd Abel said Sunday evening.

The rural area’s largest town — Las Vegas, New Mexico, population 13,000 — sits on the eastern edge of the fire area and appeared safe for now thanks to fire lines dug with bulldozers and other preparations over the past week. But the northern and southern edges of the blaze were still proving tricky for firefighters to contain, particularly given winds as fast as 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour), Abel said.

The fire's perimeter stretched more than 60 miles (96 kilometers) from Las Vegas, New Mexico, on the southeast flank to near Holbrook about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of the Colorado line. The National Interagency Fire Center said early Sunday that more than 20,000 structures remained threatened by the fire, which has destroyed about 300 residences over the last two weeks. The fire center said full containment wasn’t anticipated until the end of July.

The ferocious winds were expected to continue with little break Sunday night and at least into Monday. Strong, gusty winds are in many ways firefighters’ worst nightmare, especially in conditions so hot and dry as the crews in the Southwest have been battling since early April.

In addition to fanning and spreading the flames, such winds ground airtankers and light planes that can drop water directly on the fire or lay down retardant ahead of its path to allow bulldozers and ground crews to dig firebreaks in places where there’s no highways or roads that can help stop the progression of the flames.

In extreme conditions, like the ones in New Mexico, even the helicopters that typically can get up in the air — at least during the early morning hours before winds start to pick up in the afternoon — are grounded. That means they're unable to gather intelligence about the overnight developments critical to making new attack plans or placing new orders for firefighters, engines and more aircraft from across the region where demand grows exponentially as summer nears and the more traditional fire season begins.

Aircraft were able to fly early Sunday but were grounded by early afternoon, Abel said.

“It’s not good, obviously; it takes away a tool in our toolbox, but we’re not stopping,” said fire spokesperson Ryan Berlin.

Firefighters prepared to protect homes if needed in several other rural communities along the state highway that connects Las Vegas to Taos, a small community popular for outdoor recreation activities like skiing. Officials repeatedly urged people to evacuate if they have been told to do so.

“It’s a dogfight out there folks,” fire spokesperson Bill Morse said Sunday evening.

As of early Sunday, the biggest blaze northeast of Santa Fe had grown to an area more than twice the size of Philadelphia. Thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes.

For now, the city of Las Vegas appears to be safe, said Berlin. Some residents of the area were able to return to their homes on Saturday, and some shops and restaurants had reopened.

“We even started to repopulate a section of town already," he said. “Our concern right now is on the southwest portion of the fire which the wind is helping us out, sort of, because it’s blowing the flames back into the fire."

But Wendy Mason with the New Mexico Forestry Division warned that “by no means” is anyone “out of potential danger.”

“Just because the winds are coming from one direction doesn’t mean they can’t change direction so it’s better to be prepared and have residents ready to go,” she said.

Nationwide, close to 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers) have burned so far this year, with 2018 being the last time this much fire had been reported at this point, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. And predictions for the rest of the spring do not bode well for the West, where long-term drought and warmer temperatures brought on by climate change have combined to worsen the threat of wildfire.

___

Sonner reported from Reno, Nevada. Associated Press reporter Kathleen Ronayne contributed from Sacramento, California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Mexico wildfire grows; California fire destroys mansions

The largest wildfire in the U.S. was spreading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico, prompting officials to issue another set of warnings for more people to evacuate. Meanwhile, a wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least...
KIRO 7 Seattle

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. — (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in concrete shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Las Vegas, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Colorado State
City
Taos, NM
KIRO 7 Seattle

Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — A pair of University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they're putting pee ON peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school's Nichols Arboretum, where they have been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers' annual spring bloom.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Bode
KIRO 7 Seattle

PGA back at Southern Hills as Mickelson debates a return

The anticipation has been building the last few weeks for the PGA Championship, just like it was for the Masters. And just like the last major, it's more about who plays than who has a chance to win. There are differences, of course. Social media tracked the private jet of...
GOLF
KIRO 7 Seattle

Customs agriculture specialists in Texas intercept rare pest

PHARR, Texas — Customs agriculture specialists discovered a rare pest in a shipment of fresh fruit at the Texas-Mexico border, officials announced Monday. In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials discovered the insect at the Pharr International Bridge on May 2 while inspecting a box of fruit on a commercial shipment from Mexico.
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Skiing
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Portland unrest drives interest in 2 congressional primaries

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Growing discontent over homelessness and crime in Portland is driving interest in a pair of Oregon congressional primaries, one featuring a vulnerable incumbent endorsed by President Joe Biden and the other involving a candidate bankrolled by cryptocurrency. Tuesday's primaries for the 5th and...
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pike Place Market sign, clock undergoing restoration

SEATTLE — People in downtown Seattle will see the iconic Pike Place Market “public market center” clock and sign covered up starting Friday. They are undergoing a restoration and preservation project and will remain covered until June. Scaffolding around the sign went up on May 9 and the work is slated to begin Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

US Army soldier killed by bear in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A soldier with the U.S. Army has died after a bear attack during a training exercise. In a news release, officers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said that the soldier had been with a small group training west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill. The soldier has not...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017, the Justice Department announced Friday. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week...
MADISON, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arizona set to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

FLORENCE, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 was scheduled Wednesday to become the first person to be executed in the state in nearly eight years after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute appeal by the prisoner to halt his death by lethal injection.
FLORENCE, AZ
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
108K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy