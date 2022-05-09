ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, OH

Authorities investigating a plane crash in Erie County

By Watch
cwcolumbus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a plane crash that occurred today around 1:53 p.m. at Hinde Airport in Huron Township, Erie County. According to...

cwcolumbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
huroninsider.com

Two hospitalized following crash at intersection of Camp and Fox road

HURON – Two individuals were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of Camp and Fox roads. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, a 2011 Nissan Versa was driving east on Fox Road, while a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Camp Road. The Jeep failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign and drove in front of the Nissan. The Nissan struck the Jeep, causing both vehicles to be ran off the east side of Camp Road.
HURON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio State issues safety notice after robbery in the campus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A public safety notice was issued by The Ohio State University Friday afternoon after a robbery was reported in the campus area. At approximately 10:49 a.m., a robbery occurred in the Child Care Center parking lot located at 725 Ackerman Road. According to police, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Near Delta

Pike Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US 20A west of SR 109 in Pike Township, Fulton County, at approximately 4:31 P.M. on May 10, 2022. A Nissan Altima operated by Homero Rodriguez, 64 years...
DELTA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Erie County, OH
Accidents
County
Erie County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Erie County, OH
Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Lorain County Metroparks rangers arrest man after wild chase

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in custody after leading Lorain Metroparks rangers on a wild chase through the park. A witness caught the crazy scene on camera and shared the video exclusively with 19 News. When Anthony Smith went to the park for his workout, he never imagined...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain: Speed suspected in fatal crash

A four-vehicle crash May 10 on Homewood Avenue near state Route 57 left one teen dead. “It was a pretty bad scene,” said Lorain assistant fire Chief Jonathon George. “There were a lot of people involved.”. Irelis Rosa-Santana, 17, died after the 2007 black Audi sedan she was...
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Wsyx#Oshp#Huron Fire#Ems
Lima News

Wednesday crash near Elida sends one to hospital

ELIDA — An Elida woman was transported to the hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:38 a.m., Christe Ferguson, 46, of Elida was traveling westbound on state Route 309 near Kemp Road in a 2020 Kia Sorento. At the same time, Stacy Brenneman, 44, of Lima, was traveling northbound on Kemp Road in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan. According to the Highway Patrol, Brenneman failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and struck the side of Ferguson’s vehicle, causing it to go off the roadway.
ELIDA, OH
whbc.com

Two Seriously Injured in Fire at Berlin Lake Campground

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two people suffered serious burns in a major fire over the weekend. The Portage County Fire Investigatribve Unit and the State Fire Marshal are among those investigating. This, after four camping trailers were heavily damaged in a fire at a Berlin...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Bodies pulled from Cowan Lake identified as two from Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two bodies pulled from Cowan Lake in Clinton County have been identified. While responding to reports of two missing people around 5 p.m. on Monday, law enforcement searched the lake and discovered two dead bodies within a submerged vehicle near a campground boat ramp at Cowan Lake State Park, according to […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Troopers ID motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Milford is dead in a crash that also injured his passenger Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Alcohol and/or drug impairment are suspected to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash on US 50 just north...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man shot in traffic at Dorr and Holland-Sylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting at the intersection of Dorr St. and Holland-Sylvania Road. It happened just before 7:00 p.m on Monday. According to Toledo Police reports, Maurice Winfree, 21, was in a vehicle heading Eastbound on Dorr near Holland-Sylvania when an unknown driver shot him while in traffic. Winfree got out of the car and a bystander took him to an area hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria: Diner overdoses in Red Lobster

A 30-year-old Sheffield Lake man who police say overdosed at an Elyria restaurant May 11 brought emergency services to the eatery. Elyria police were called at 5:17 p.m. to Red Lobster, 6953 Midway Mall Blvd., for a possible drug overdose, according to a police report. When officers arrived, they found...
ELYRIA, OH
whbc.com

Thieves Disable StarkFresh Mobile Delivery Service

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – StarkFresh hopes to have its Mobile Grocery Markets back up and running next week. They had to cancel them Wednesday because of thieves who broke into their property in the 300 block of Cherry Avenue NE. They stole catalytic converters from all...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy