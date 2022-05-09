A Mother's Day adventure in ski country

The Sky High Aerial Adventure Park at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville is now open for the season.

Opening weekend featured a Mother's Day special where all moms got to climb for free.

This is the largest park of its kind in New York State, and the third largest in the United States.

It features a series of platforms, bridges and ziplines built on a 4 acre section of the woods near Tanenbaum.

There are 13 courses with varying levels of difficulty.

The park is open Friday through Sunday, and will begin daily operations on June 17.

