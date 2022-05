Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee has resigned, effective May 16, according to a release published Thursday. Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee has resigned Thursday. Lee became Secretary of State in January 2019 after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to the position. Before that, she was a judge on Florida's 13th Circuit Court. She also served as an Assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Florida from 2007 to 2013.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO