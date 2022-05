TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local nurse was recognized today for the difference she’s made in the lives of patients, and also students, over the years. Hamilton Center announced that MSN, NP, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Brooke Kempf has received the “Daisy Award.” It comes from the Daisy Foundation and recognizes nurses who go above and beyond in the work they do.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO