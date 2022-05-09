ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants refinding their 'selectively aggressive' offense

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHitting can be contagious in baseball, and the Giants’ performance over the weekend proved that notion. San Francisco responded to a five-game losing streak by winning the last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals to split the four-game set, with the bats waking up to save the team from more...

NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning

It turns out baseball fields aren’t limited to just humans. Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets had a unique spectator running on the field in the top of the sixth inning:. Whether the rat brought some good fortune for the Mets is up for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates pitcher was stunned after being denied on obvious strike

A badly-blown call by an umpire left Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe absolutely stunned on Wednesday. The Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take two of three in the series. Crowe was summoned to pitch in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. Crowe was facing Trea Turner with a runner on third and one out. He threw a 1-0 breaking ball for what should have been a strike, but umpire Jansen Visconti somehow missed the call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Nick Kwiatkoski signing with Falcons

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski visited with the Raiders recently, but he won’t be returning to the team for another season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Kwiatkoski is signing with the Falcons. He also visited with the NFC South team since being released by the Raiders at the start of the new league year.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Patriots claim Matt Sokol off waivers

The Patriots have added to their tight ends room. New England has claimed Matt Sokol off waivers after he was cut by the Lions, according to the transaction wire. Sokol has bounced around in the early part of his career. He’s appeared in two games, both for the Chargers in 2020. He was on the field for 15 offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Hardest, Easiest Schedules

We've gotten dribs and drabs of the NFL schedule revealed over the last few days, with the entire thing set to be unveiled tomorrow. For a long time though, we've known the opponent lists for every team in the league. Because of this, we can calculate the opponents' winning percentage for every team based on last year's records.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Stephen A. believes Mike Brown 'luckiest man in NBA'

The Kings have already made up their mind to hire Mike Brown as their next head coach. However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that if the position was still open, they might reconsider. “Mike Brown stands today as the luckiest man in the NBA” Smith said Thursday on “First Take.”...
NBA
NBC Sports

Eagles reportedly add another key member to front office

As the Eagles continue to remake their front office and scouting departments, we can add another new hire to the list. The Eagles are hiring former Broncos vice president of player personnel Matt Russell, according to The Athletic’s Bo Wulf. Russell was most recently in that VP of player...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Advances In US Open Qualifying

Throughout his NFL career, Danny Woodhead was considered a versatile playmaker. Well, it appears we may have underestimated his versatility. On Wednesday, Woodhead advanced in local qualifying for the U.S. Open. He shot an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club to earn one of the five final qualifying berths. Woodhead...
NFL
NBC Sports

Girardi ejected in Phillies' loss to Mariners after blown call

The Phillies fell behind in the first inning Tuesday in Seattle and Joe Girardi's night didn't last much longer. The Phils' manager was ejected in the second arguing a call at first base in a 5-4 loss to the Mariners that featured four Phillies errors. The play that led to...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Tyreek Hill reacts to criticism of Tua Tagovailoa practice throw

Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Saints agree to terms with Trevor Penning

The Saints have come to an agreement on a contract with one of their first-round picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 19th overall pick Trevor Penning has agreed to terms with the team. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season for the offensive tackle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Cowboys sign fifth-rounder John Ridgeway

The Cowboys have signed a member of their 2022 draft class. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the team has signed fifth-round pick John Ridgeway. The defensive tackle is the first of their nine picks to sign his four-year rookie deal with the team. Ridgeway played at Illinois State before...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Eagles squeaked into the playoffs in 2021 with a 9-8 record, good for second place in the NFC East, but were eliminated by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Now it’s a fresh start for a young team, lead by quarterback Jalen Hurts and second-year head coach Nick Sirriani. With the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule released, keep reading to see the Eagles’ full schedule, including dates, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Keith Kirkwood visiting Bears

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said recently that he thinks the Bears have enough at wide receiver, but they are taking a meeting with a possible addition to the position group. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports on Wednesday that Keith Kirkwood is visiting with the NFC North club. Kirkwood joined...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Showtime: 49ers receive maximum five primetime games in 2022

The day has finally arrived. Football fans around the world now know their favorite team’s schedule for the 2022 NFL season. The 49ers open the regular season in Chicago to take on the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 11. Their home opener will be during Week 2 when they host their division rivals and a Rusell Wilson-less Seattle Seahawks squad at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys sign first-round pick Tyler Smith

Dallas’ first-round pick has put pen to paper. According to multiple reports, Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith has signed his four-year rookie contract worth $13.38 million. The deal is fully guaranteed. Dallas selected Smith with the 24th overall pick of this year’s draft. The Cowboys will have to decide...
DALLAS, TX

