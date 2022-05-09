ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Draws start Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Quick will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's home game against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ruled out Wednesday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Absent from bench

Crosby (upper body) exited Wednesday's Game 5 in the second period and did not return for the start of the third, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Crosby was on the receiving end of a high hit from Jacob Trouba midway through the second period. He took another shift after the play before exiting the contest. The Penguins have yet to provide an official update on Crosby's status, so it's unclear if he'll return to Wednesday's game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Jonathan Quick
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Provides helper in loss

Ovechkin logged an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. Ovechkin has yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs. His assist came on a Justin Schultz tally in the second period. Ovechkin has a goal, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating through five postseason outings, showing no lingering effects from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the last three regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Acuna isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Acuna appeared to be favoring his leg during Tuesday's loss to Boston, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether the 24-year-old is available off the bench remains to be seen, but Travis Demeritte will shift to right field while Orlando Arcia enters the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Sent down Thursday

Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Tucker had relatively consistent playing time over the first few weeks of the season, but he started in just five of the nine games after returning from the COVID-19 injured list at the beginning of May. Over 18 major-league games this year, the 25-year-old has hit .175 with a triple, a double, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base. He should see more consistent at-bats in the minors, while Rodolfo Castro and Josh VanMeter should see most of the playing time at second base for the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Rejoins team

Wainwright (illness) rejoined the Cardinals on Thursday and completed a bullpen session, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Wainwright remains on the COVID-19 injured list nearly a week after testing positive for the virus, but he's now cleared all protocols after isolating from the team. The Cardinals haven't yet announced a starter for Sunday's series finale against the Giants, but the right-hander looks on track to start that game, provided he feels fine coming out of Thursday's throwing session. It's possible that Wainwright faces more limitations with his pitch count Sunday than usual, however.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Danny Green injury update: 76ers veteran suffered torn ACL, LCL in left knee during Game 6 loss to Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers were already very thin on the wings when they entered a win-or-go-home Game 6 against the Miami Heat. That situation grew even more dire in the first quarter when they lost one of their few two-way perimeter players. Danny Green went down with an injury to his left knee and was quickly ruled out. The veteran tore both his ACL and LCL in his left knee during the 99-90 season-ending loss, the team said in a Friday press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records three hits, little else

Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-0 loss to the Athletics. Five Detroit players went hitless, and the team as a whole only recorded seven hits, so Cabrera couldn't produce any offense with his three base knocks. The veteran is batting a respectable .268, though he only has four extra-base hits this season, which caps his fantasy value.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Bears' Jesper Horsted: Reverts to PUP list

Horsted (undisclosed) reverted to the reserve/PUP list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Horsted was waived with a failed physical designation Wednesday, but he'll remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The nature of his injury still isn't clear.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Removed from Thursday's game

Pena was removed from Thursday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the fourth inning with an apparent injury, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Pena was effective early in Thursday's matchup, as he went 3-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was examined by trainers after singling in the top of the fourth inning. Although the 24-year-old initially remained in the game, Aledmys Diaz (undisclosed) took his place at shortstop in the bottom half of the inning. The nature and severity of Pena's injury aren't yet clear.
HOUSTON, TX

