BILLINGS — Benji Phillips of Glasgow repeated as champion in the men's javelin for North Dakota State on Wednesday at the Summit League championship meet in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Phillips, whose extended 2021 season lasted through the NCAA championships and U.S. Olympic Trials, was competing in his first meet of the 2022 season at the conference meet. On his third throw, he launched the javelin 63.46 meters (208 feet, 2 inches) to secure the win. His Bison teammate, Matt Kraft, placed second.

