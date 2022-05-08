Girls lacrosse: Oregon co-op stays unbeaten in conference play

Irvy T. Barker, Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Kettle Park Assisted Living in Stoughton. He was born in Hawthorne, NJ on July 14, 1931, the son of Irvy and Mary Barker. Irvy was very proud of his graduation from Manlius Military School in New York, and from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania with his bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering. On July 15, 1954 Irvy was united in marriage to Sharon Seyer in Hawthorne, New Jersey. Together they raised a son, I. Thomas Barker III. Over the years Irvy and Sharon enjoyed camping in their many trailers they owned over time; their last big trip together was to Baha, Mexico in 1994. Irvy worked for Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee for 12 years helping to develop the hydrostatic clutch for the WD Allis Chalmers tractor. He then worked for Nelson Industries, Stoughton for 25 years helping to develop exhaust and filtration systems for agricultural and industrial tractors. He had several patents established during his career.

