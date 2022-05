Sprinting isn’t only about speed. It’s often a waiting game. Just 300 metres past the finish line in Scalea, Arnaud Démare and his Groupama-FDJ team stood waiting for confirmation of the outcome of stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia. When the news crackled over their earpieces, their cheers must have carried all the way down to the seafront. Démare’s patience in the finishing straight had been vindicated, and he had won his second successive stage.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO