BUTTE — There's a good chance Butte residents are going to see some softball action this weekend. Whether its one of the five concurrent games being played at Stodden Park and Longfellow Fields, or one of the many buses navigating Butte's roadways, or maybe just an extra long line at local fast casual restaurants, the scale of this weekend's Laverne Combo Softball Invitational will be hard to miss.

BUTTE, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO