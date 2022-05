Helen A. Dixon, 93, of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born November 16, 1928, and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dixon. Arrangements are incomplete at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.

TOLLESBORO, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO