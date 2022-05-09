ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

AG Nessel: “Women Will Die” If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan’s attorney general says she won’t enforce a 1931 law banning abortion if the Supreme...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court#Nbc#Meet The Press
WOKV

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
LAW
App.com | Asbury Park Press

NJ legal weed: Senators want answers on employer rights, ways to drive down price of pot

TRENTON - No one can escape the bureaucracy of the New Jersey state government, not even the nascent New Jersey cannabis industry. Members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday spent hours hearing from and asking questions of officials from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission as well as advocates and experts, just three weeks after the first legal weed sales for recreational purposes began.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy