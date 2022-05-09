ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Film Capital Remembers Late Country Singer

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlowers are being laid upon Mickey Gilley’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Country...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

kurv.com

Manhunt On For Escaped Hidalgo County Murder Convict

A multi-agency manhunt continues for a convicted murderer from Hidalgo County who was able to escape from a prisoner transport bus in Central Texas. Texas prison officials say 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a guard, then took control of the bus Thursday afternoon. He crashed it near Centerville in Leon County, then ran off. Officials say the guard is expected to be okay. Law enforcement agencies in the Valley are on alert. Lopez is believed to have family in Weslaco and Mercedes. Lopez was serving a life sentence at the Hughes Unit in Gatesville. He’d been convicted of capital murder for the drug-related pickaxe killing of a man in Hidalgo County, and for an attempted capital murder in Webb County.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Nurses Protest Tennessee Sentence For Deadly Medical Mistake

(AP) — Nurses have traveled from around the country to protest outside the courtroom where a former Tennessee nurse will be sentenced for causing the death of a patient. RaDonda Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. She faces up to eight years in prison at Friday’s sentencing. Her conviction is a rallying point for nurses frustrated by poor working conditions made worse by the pandemic. Some have left bedside nursing and others have left the profession altogether, saying the risk of going to prison for a mistake has made nursing intolerable.
TENNESSEE STATE
kurv.com

Gas Prices Again Hit Record High Wednesday

Americans are paying more at the gas pump than ever before. Triple-A reports the national average gas price Wednesday sat just over four-dollars and 40 cents a gallon. That’s a new all-time high, breaking the record of four-37 set Tuesday. Some states are still averaging under four-dollars a gallon...
GEORGIA STATE
kurv.com

Street Racing Possible Cause Of Deadly Crash

Street racing may be the possible cause of a deadly crash on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. A man and woman were discovered dead inside a vehicle late last night in a creek at Research Plaza and South New Braunfels Avenue. Police believe the car jumped a curb, went through...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Alton House Destroyed By Intoxicated Teenage Driver

A teenager is facing a DWI charge after crashing into a house in Alton. Police say a vehicle being driven by a female juvenile early Tuesday morning smashed into two other vehicles parked outside the house, then careened into the house. The wreck caused the roof of the small wood-frame home to come crashing down, destroying the home.
ALTON, TX
kurv.com

No Progress Made In Cameron County Missing Baby Case

Law enforcement in Cameron County say their investigation into the disappearance of an infant is currently going nowhere. Zachary De La Rosa and Susanne Pierce were arrested in March after their newborn child was reported missing. Investigators from several agencies were unable to find the child despite numerous searches in the Port Isabel area.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Ex-Nurse Sentenced To Probation In Patient Medication Death

(AP) — A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient has been sentenced to three years of probation. Hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the Nashville courthouse Friday during the sentencing of RaDonda Vaught. They say criminalizing honest hospital mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals because health care workers won’t be as forthcoming.
NASHVILLE, TN
kurv.com

CBP Announces $18M Seizure Of Meth In Laredo, TX

Customs and Border Protection is announcing a massive meth seizure in South Texas. CBP says Border Patrol agents found 18-million dollars worth of the drug housed inside two dozen plastic buckets last week in Laredo. The drugs weighed almost 913 pounds. A 33-year-old Mexican citizen was apparently trying to drive...
LAREDO, TX
kurv.com

Second Suspect In McAllen Bar Rape Charged

A second person has been charged following the apparent rape of an underage woman in a downtown McAllen bar last month. 47-year-old Jose Enrique Garza, an employee of The Alibi bar on South 17th Street, is accused of serving drinks to the underage victim and is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

UPDATE: Man Kills Himself At Pharr Gun Range

UPDATE: Pharr police continue to look into the circumstances surrounding a suicide at the Point Blank shooting range Wednesday afternoon. Police say a man walked in to the business during the noon hour and rented a 9 millimeter pistol. They say he fired a few shots at the targets and then intentionally turned the gun on himself.
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

La Joya School District Tightens Policies Following Corruption Convictions

The La Joya school district Board of Trustees is tightening financial and other policies following the conviction of several people in a federal corruption investigation. Changes announced this week include preventing individual trustees from making recommendations on hiring vendors or contracting for services. The action comes after two former trustees pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for favorable votes on contracts.
LA JOYA, TX
kurv.com

More Information Released On Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Traffic Death

More information is being released about the Harris County Sheriff’s deputy who died after his cruiser hit an 18-wheeler. The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Robert Howard drifted onto the left shoulder of Tomball Parkway near Huffsmith-Kohrville yesterday before the collision. It’s not known what caused Howard to drift. The crash is still under investigation.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Mercedes High School Teacher Arrested

A Mercedes school district educator is under arrest and facing a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Frank Omar Fuentes, who’s listed as a social studies teacher at Mercedes High School, was arrested by Mercedes police Tuesday. Little is known about what prompted the arrest of the 58-year-old Fuentes.
MERCEDES, TX
kurv.com

State Supreme Court Considers Challenge To Texas Voting Law

The Texas Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to the state’s new election integrity law. The law’s “anti-solicitation” provision imposes criminal penalties on officials who encourage voters to vote by mail. Two election workers are suing over the provision. Their attorney says voting by mail is...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

New Superintendent Set To Take Over Idea Public Schools

It appears IDEA Public Schools has found its next superintendent. The Valley-based charter school district has named Texas Education Agency official Jeff Cottrill the lone finalist for the superintendent’s job. Cottrill has been TEA’s deputy commissioner for governance and accountability for the past three years. He’ll take over for...
