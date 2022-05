Last night, no one was giving the Memphis Grizzlies much of a chance to win. They were without Ja Morant and if they lost, they would be out of the playoffs. It was a pretty massive game for this team, and the Warriors are most definitely a difficult opponent to go up against. In the end, however, the Grizzlies destroyed the Warriors by a whopping 39 points.

