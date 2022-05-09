ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

St George Illawarra enter race to sign Cameron Munster - joining the Dolphins and Broncos in the race to lure star away from the Storm

By Dan Cancian For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

St George Illawarra are the latest club to be linked with a move for Cameron Munster, whose future remains up in the air as he approaches the final year of his contract with Melbourne.

The Kangaroos and Queensland five-eighth is under contract with the Storm until the end of the 2023 season and the chances of him staying in Melbourne beyond that appear remote.

The 27-year-old is due to make $1.2million next season, but salary cap constraints have limited Melbourne to table an offer for a contract extension worth between $750,000 and $800,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sQTj_0fXJiC2u00
St George Illawarra have reportedly entered the race for Cameron Munster

Last week, Munster's agent Braith Anasta confirmed he would speak to a number of NRL clubs to offer his client's services.

While the former New South Wales halfback namechecked the Broncos, the Dragons have reached out to Anasta, according to Daily Telegraph journalist Phil 'Buzz' Rothfield.

'They [St George] believe by having Ben Hunt, who has played a lot of football alongside Munster in Australian and Queensland teams, it will work in the club’s favour,' Rothfield, a regular guest on Fox League's NRL 360, which Anasta hosts, told 2KY’s Big Sports Breakfast.

'He’d be a great signing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7utm_0fXJiC2u00
Munster is under contract with Melbourne until the end of the 2023 season 

'Ben Hunt is getting to the back end of his career and while he is one of the most in-form players in the comp at the moment, he’s not going to be around forever, probably another two to three years and Munster could play his career out there.'

The Queenslander will undoubtedly be a man in demand in the coming months, particularly if he continues to shine for the Storm, who moved to the top of the NRL ladder with a resounding 42-6 thrashing of the Dragons on Sunday.

The Dolphins have reportedly offered Munster a $1.2million-a-season deal to make him their marquee signing for the 2024 season, but the NRL newcomers could face competitions from a number of clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPii2_0fXJiC2u00
The Storm have offered Munster a three-year deal worth between $750,000 and $800,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gn2s9_0fXJiC2u00
And he has reportedly been offered a $1.2m deal to join Wayne Bennett's Dolphins in 2024

Meanwhile, Melbourne hasn't given up of retaining the five-eight's star services.

'He'll make his decision when he's ready, hopefully it will be to stay with us,' Storm coach Craig Bellamy said last month.

'I know the club, we all really want him to stay, it's just a matter now of him being comfortable in when he wants to make a decision.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbkKj_0fXJiC2u00
Munster's agent Braith Anasta said he will offer his client's services to a number of clubs

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph two weeks ago, Anasta suggested his client's future was closely linked to Bellamy's, who is expected to confirm he will remain with the Storm.

'He [Munster] loves playing for Bellyache [Bellamy] and it’s a really important part of his decision,' Anasta said.

'It’s not all about money.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Selwyn Cobbo is backed to make Origin debut THIS year after dazzling hat-trick against Manly, as former Broncos great Gorden Tallis likens young gun to Queensland legend Greg Inglis

Selwyn Cobbo has been backed to make an impact at State of Origin level by Queensland great Gorden Tallis, after the teenage winger delivered another dazzling performance for the Broncos. The 19-year-old helped himself to a hat-trick, racking up 183 metres and two tackle busts as Brisbane demolished Manly 38-0...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The future of the League Cup is under threat with Champions League changes set to see European competitions dominate the midweek fixture list before Christmas from 2024

The future of the League Cup is under threat as a result of the new Champions League format confirmed this week as the changes will ensure that European football dominates the midweek calendar before Christmas from the 2024-25 season. While the group stage will only increase from six to eight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Bellamy
Daily Mail

Luton Town 1-1 Huddersfield: Sonny Bradley earns Hatters a draw after Danel Sinani fires visitors into an early lead on the counter-attack as the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final finishes level at Kenilworth Road

Kenilworth Road crackled and creaked and, at the end of an absorbing tussle, this semi-final is perfectly poised. Luton's fanciful ambition of bringing Premier League football to these parts is still alive. Luton and Huddersfield shared a mass brawl during a recent meeting. For 45 minutes last night, they enjoyed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

358K+
Followers
37K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy