Chicago, IL

Police warn of serial attacker who has targeted 3 women in Logan Square, including 2 since Friday

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago police released a warning Sunday about a serial assailant who has attacked three women on a short stretch of Humboldt Boulevard in Logan Square over the past month, including two since Friday afternoon. He targeted women at their homes while wearing a construction-type vest that may bear an Amazon logo,...

cwbchicago.com

