ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Why Dodge Will Debut Its eMuscle Hybrid Powertrain in the 2024 NASCAR Season

By Henry Cesari
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dodge's eMuscle evolution may be the reason NASCAR is going hybrid so...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Electric Cars#Dodge#Plug In Hybrid#Vehicles#Emuscle#Evs#Getty Images#Charger#4xe#Ram#Association
MotorBiscuit

Camaro ZL1 vs. Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye: Which Is Faster?

There are a lot of great contenders to choose from if you’re in the market for V8 muscle cars. This is especially true if you’re looking to get something with a supercharged powerplant creating relentless horsepower. With the Dodge Challenger currently holding its place as the best-selling muscle car, it’s hard not to immediately put eyes on the Hellcat. However, the Camaro ZL1 should definitely make it to the list of considerations. How do they stack up against each other?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Provides Crucial Towing Advantages

As electric pickup trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning emerge, so do performance concerns. Will cold weather impact the charging time? Will towing heavy loads destroy the truck’s range? Well, there’s no need to worry with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Is the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning good...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Hemi?

The Hemi V8 engine is a staple in Mopar performance. It has been stuffed into cars for over half of a century, broken records, and inspired custom car enthusiasts all over the world.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick Could Be Fighting Pests

Since its introduction, the 2022 Ford Maverick has found great popularity among a number of buyers. And that includes the 70% of purchasers who are coming from non-truck segments. Recently, it appears that some companies are looking to the Maverick pickup truck to handle their truck needs. Terminix, a pest control company, recently purchased 90 Maverick models with some indication that it intends to buy more in the future. This shows that although this is Ford’s small truck, it is still capable of getting some work done.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

102K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy