Local roundup: Sioux City Bandits win on the road

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sioux City Bandits won again on Saturday to move their record to 6-0 after a 42-35 win over Wyoming. The Bandits led 27-21 at the half. The Bandits scored 15 points in the second half. Sioux City will stay on the road next weekend...
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — For the first time in nearly a quarter century, the Buena Vista softball team took the diamond for an NCAA DIII Regional Softball game when the No. 2 seed Beavers met up with No. 3 seed Washington University-St.Louis on Friday afternoon. The Bears, however, spoiled the opener for BVU by breaking open a 2-0 game in the fifth to go on and win 7-0. WashU scratched across single runs in both the first two frames and kept that same margin going into the fifth. BVU thought it had gotten itself out of a tough bases loaded jam with a double play but after a lengthy discussion by the umpires, it was determined only one out would be awarded. A few pitches later, the Bears broke the game open with a 3-run double just out of the outstretched arm of Carlee Guyett as she ran into the fence in straight away left field. WashU would later add on two more runs in the seventh for the game's final margin.
LE MARS, Iowa — Bishop Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl only needed two jumps to qualify for the Iowa State Track and Field Meet next week. The senior for Heelan has been the top seeded long jumper in the area for most of the season, and he proved that Friday afternoon. In his second jump of the afternoon, Kuehl flew 21-9.25 to win the event, it was also his last jump of the day.
SIOUX CITY -- A violent line of storms that raced through Siouxland Thursday night has been classified as a derechos by the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Derechos are associated with fast-moving, severe thunderstorms that can cause hurricanic or tornadic-force winds, actual tornadoes, heavy rains and flash floods. Matthew...
The iconic Lady of the Lake has given passengers an old-American tour of Clear Lake for 35 years now, and Scott Monson is celebrating six years as her owner. "She's a labor of love," Monson said. The 60-year-old paddle boat is one of the last remaining paddleboat ferries still in operation today.
Editor's Note: This story was updated Thursday, May 12, 2002, after it was announced Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike would not run in the Preakness. Trainer Eric Reed succinctly summed up his thrilling yet completely unpredictable victory in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. “It was an absolute miracle,’’ he told reporters...
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Matlock, Iowa, woman was killed Thursday in a head-on collision near Rock Rapids. The Iowa State Patrol said that Carol Fliear, 71, was eastbound on Iowa Highway 9 at about 12:37 p.m., when her Ford Taurus crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided head-on with a semi trailer at the highway's intersection with Lyon County Road K-60.
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Residents of Vermillion have until Monday, May 16, at 8 a.m., to have tree limbs, downed by Thursday's storm, picked up by city staff. That's according to a press release sent out by the city on Friday morning. Per the release, residents can place tree limbs in...
A severe storm is shown rolling into Sioux City in this unedited video shot Thursday, May 12, 2022. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SIOUX CITY -- Severe thunderstorms that rolled through Siouxland Thursday evening caused downed power lines and trees, according to early reports from weather spotters. After the first storm system moved through Sioux City about 5 p.m. Sirens again sounded just after 6:30 p.m. and again shortly before 7. At that time, a tornado warning was issued for south central Monona County. As of 7:30 p.m., 978 Sioux City customers were without power, according to MidAmerican Energy's website.
Wrecker crews work to overturn a semi that was blown over in strong winds on I-19 South of Spink, South Dakota. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The crew of a South Dakota Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet that slid off the runway while landing at a Sioux Falls airport Wednesday afternoon is safe, authorities said. The jet from the 114th Fighter Wing overshot the runway at Joe Foss Field...
The image is something he just couldn't shake. Spencer resident Ankit Narsi had plans to take his kids to a massive traveling bounce house in Minneapolis in 2020. "But then the pandemic happened and they canceled and I just couldn’t get it out of my head," Narsi said. "So we designed the world's biggest bounce house...My inner-kid thought it was really cool."
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Real estate agents says the hot housing market in South Dakota's larger cities has spilled over to the state's more rural areas. While the competition is the highest in Sioux Falls and Rapid City where prices have increased about 20% over last year, the rural real estate market is also changing.
WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) — One person died and several others were left without a home in a fire that gutted a southeastern Nebraska apartment building, officials said. Firefighters and deputies were called late Tuesday night to Waverly for a fire at the Northland Apartments, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The fire began in a single apartment and spread to other units in the building, officials said.
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A former corporate executive living in the Twin Cities, Al Giese wanted to return to his native Iowa. Yet he and his wife Barb didn't want to give up luxury with the move. That's why the Gieses purchased a two-story, five-bedroom home in Arthur Heights, a...
Body cam footage of a struggle between Michael Lang and a Grundy Center police officer following a chase on April 9, 2021. Lang drove off following the struggle, and a standoff at his home resulted in the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.
A state senator and a former member of the State Board of Education advanced in the race for the District 7 seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who is term-limited from the Legislature, won the primary race with 45.7% of the vote, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State.
