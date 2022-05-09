ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports 4,333 new COVID cases on May 8 vs 4,462 a day earlier

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 4,333 new coronavirus cases on May 8, of which 415 were symptomatic and 3,918 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compares with 4,462 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 329 symptomatic and 4,133 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were 11 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,185. As of May 8, mainland China had confirmed 220,040 coronavirus cases.

