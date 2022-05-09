ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LAS says to check to see if winds will delay your flight

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
13 Action News spoke with the LAS Airport Control Center on Sunday evening.

LAS said that there are expected to be 45 minutes to 1 hour delays due to the dust storm warning. People going on flights should check with their specific flight carrier for updates on their specific flight information to see if they are being affected according to the airport.

MORE: High Wind Warning, Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory through Sunday night

