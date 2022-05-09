ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecca, CA

One Person Seriously Hurt In Rollover Crash In Mecca

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

Riverside County Firefighters extricated a person from the wreckage of a solo...

mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Elsinore Collision Between Bus, Sedan

A 57-year-old man was killed and a child injured Thursday in a collision involving a crossover utility vehicle and a school bus in Lake Elsinore. Anthony Ramirez of Lake Elsinore was fatally injured about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 74 and Riverside Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS LA

School bus, SUV collision injures several people in Lake Elsinore

Several people, including children, were hurt in a collision Thursday involving an SUV and a school bus in Lake Elsinore.The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on State Route 74, just west of Riverside Street. According to Riverside County Fire, one person had to be extricated from the wreckage, and there were at least three people with injuries ranging from serious to minor.One child suffered a leg injury, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans says both sides of State Route 74 remain closed for an unknown duration.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 111 [Indio, CA]

Victim Injured in 2-Car Accident near Clinton Street. Around 12:24 p.m., police responded to the scene in the 81000 block of Highway 111 near Clinton Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that medics transported one person to a hospital, where fire deputies described her condition as critical.
INDIO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Interstate 10 [Redlands, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Hunts Lane. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of the highway, just west of Hunts Lane around 3:16 a.m. As per reports, the driver of a 2017 Ford Mustang was heading east on I-10 at an unknown rate of speed and hit the pedestrian. However, authorities are not sure as to why the pedestrian was standing on the road at the time.
REDLANDS, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Killed in Vehicle Crash in Newport Beach

Three people died early Thursday when their vehicle crashed in Newport Beach. The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 3000 Block of Pacific Coast Highway, the Newport Beach Police Department reported. The vehicle hit a curb and some construction equipment on the south side of the roadway, killing...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mario Zavala Killed in Hit-and-Run on Pigeon Pass Road [Moreno Valley, CA]

42-Year-Old Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash near Hemlock Avenue. The crash occurred near Hemlock Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Emergency crews arrived to scene shortly after. Authorities immediately located Zavala down on the roadway upon arrival. Upon evaluating his injuries, investigators said a driver most likely struck Zavala and fled the scene without rendering aid or calling for help.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

2 maintenance workers die after fentanyl exposure at downtown LA apartment complex

LOS ANGELES - Two maintenance workers are dead after police believe they may have been exposed to fentanyl at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hazmat call in the 800 block of South Olive Street a little before 11 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found two unconscious men.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga man dies after being struck by train in Upland

A Rancho Cucamonga man who was riding a bicycle died after being struck by a train in Upland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. On May 11 at 8:53 a.m., officers with the Montclair and Upland police departments responded to the Metrolink railroad crossing on Central Avenue.
UPLAND, CA
knewsradio.com

Worker Killed On Highway 62 In Morongo

Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Investigation continues into a crash that killed a person in Morongo Valley Monday afternoon May 9th 2022. A worker doing survey work on Highway 62 was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was...
PORTLAND, OR
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Sherman Oaks Brush Fire

Firefighters Friday quickly extinguished a blaze in some brush and trees in a vacant lot in the Sherman Oaks area, and no one was hurt. The fire was reported about 12:10 p.m. in the 12900 block of West Magnolia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters extinguished the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Torrance; Suspect Arrested

A pedestrian was fatally injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run in Torrance, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The pedestrian was injured about 1:30 a.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor, and he died at the scene, the Torrance Police Department reported. The name of the man was withheld,...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Three killed in wreck on PCH in Newport Beach

Three people were killed in a violent collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach early Thursday morning. The crash took place at 12:46 a.m. on the PCH, near Newport Boulevard. According to Newport Beach police, a car carrying three people that was traveling east on the PCH hit a curb in the median and then slammed into roadwork construction equipment. The three people in the car, two men and a woman, died on scene. They were not immediately identified. Three roadworkers who were standing nearby when the collision occurred were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There was no immediate indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said. The PCH was shut down between Superior and Riverside avenues as of 10 a.m. It was expected to remain closed throughout the morning. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Found With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Near LAFD Station

A person was taken to a hospital after being found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just before 3:10 p.m. to the 3600 block of Seventh Avenue, near Exposition Boulevard, after the person was found injured in a car near Los Angeles Fire Department Station 34, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

57-year-old Kit Odonnell killed after a traffic collision at Arco gas station (Twentynine Palms, CA)

57-year-old Kit Odonnell killed after a traffic collision at Arco gas station (Twentynine Palms, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 57-year-old Kit Odonnell, from Twentynine Palms, as the man who was killed following a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday at ARCO gas station. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of the corner of Split Rock Avenue at approximately 11:40 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA

Comments / 0

