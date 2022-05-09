ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD says a victim was shot in gas station parking lot

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrAHV_0fXJg7Da00

On Saturday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Dispatch said they received a report of a shooting at a gas station located near the 3800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard.

Responding officers said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section reportedly indicates that the victim was involved in an argument with an unknown male. During the argument, the suspect took out a firearm and shot the victim.

The suspect fled the area prior to officers arrival according to police. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com .

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Police: Driver caught going 124 mph before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City Police made an arrest after spotting a speeding driver on Thursday. A police officer initially witnessed the driver passing several slower-moving vehicles and hitting 111 mph in a 65 mph zone. According to a Boulder City Police Department Facebook post, the officer paced the vehicle at 124 mph before […]
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Dotty's casino manager struck, killed after customer robbed

A North Las Vegas charter school principal was placed on administrative leave after allegations of discrimination. Total of $27M given to employees. Accused of driving her vehicle into a crowd at an In-N-Out location. Updated: 11 hours ago. Jessica DeFalco, 30, faces charges of attempted murder with the use of...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Central Las Vegas Dotty's manager dead after purse robbery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that took place in a parking lot in the central valley Wednesday evening. At approximately 6:00 p.m., officers responded to 6142 W Flamingo after reports of a robbery in the Dotty's at that location. Police arrived to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Umc Trauma
Fox5 KVVU

3 arrested in connection with Las Vegas retail theft ring

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in connection with a retail theft ring. Michael Hunter, Jason Collins and Antoinette Loccisano face multiple charges of organized retail theft and burglay. According to police, between Sept. 4-Oct. 26 2021, Lowe’s Warehouses were victim “no less” than 17 times to an organized theft scheme, an arrest report said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police arrest man in connection to a string of copper wire thefts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police arrested a man for a series of commercial copper wire thefts. According to police, officers arrested Matthew Rexroad for allegedly stealing copper wire from a Henderson business. Police connected Rexroad to the crimes through multiple surveillance videos. The manager of Progress Rail, a...
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Fire destroys vacant house across street from UMC

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire has destroyed a vacant house just across the street from UMC in Las Vegas Thursday. The fire was reported at the south corner of W. Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive around 8 a.m., Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said. Flames...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police searching for two suspects in armed vehicle robbery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery that took place on May 2, 2022. Police received reports of a robbery in the 6200 block of West Arby Ave at approximately 12:21 a.m. on May 2. The two suspects robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint, stole their vehicle and then fled the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Casino manager killed when run over by man who stole purse

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The manager of a casino at a central Las Vegas strip mall was killed Wednesday evening when run over by a man fleeing after snatching a purse from a patron playing a video poker machine, Las police said. The manager confronted the purse-snatcher after he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy