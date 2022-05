Four days after narrowly defeating Missouri 3-1 on Sunday to win the series, Alabama softball will face the Tigers again in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The No. 2 Crimson Tide (41-10) are slated to play No. 7 Missouri (34-19) in the second game Thursday (1:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Alabama won the series last weekend against the Tigers behind three days of Montana Fouts' pitching, starting two and relieving on Saturday. Alabama won Sunday's game off a controversial home run call that gave the Crimson Tide their only three runs of the day.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO