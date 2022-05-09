ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Letter to the Editor: LaFreniere for Select Board

By Hopkinton Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Jo LaFreniere served as district coordinator in my senate office, representing Hopkinton for 10 years. During that time she exhibited, exquisitely, all the leadership qualities needed to be one of Hopkinton’s most effective Select Board members ever: She is organized, committed, energetic,...

Letter to the Editor: Malloy for constable

I am pleased to endorse Beth Malloy for constable, two-year seat. It was no surprise that Beth stepped up to fill the seat she currently holds; volunteerism, advocacy and fairness are part of Beth’s character. In addition to working professionally in a capacity to help others, Beth continues to devote much of her time to additional volunteer roles, including offering rescue dogs a warm and safe foster environment and serving as a compassionate care companion in Milford Regional Hospital’s palliative care unit. Beth has been a kind, reliable and trustworthy friend and neighbor since I first met her. Without a doubt, Beth Malloy will continue to serve the town of Hopkinton as constable with integrity and dedication. I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Beth Malloy as town constable on May 16th.
Khumalo appears unlikely to be offered position in Watertown

At its meeting Thursday night, the Watertown City Council again interviewed the three finalists for the city manager position, including Hopkinton Town Manager Norman Khumalo. At the conclusion of the meeting, during a general discussion, six of the nine council members expressed a preference for George Proakis, who is Somerville’s executive director of Somerville’s Office of Strategic Planning & Community Development. The other three councilors did not indicate their choice.
WATERTOWN, MA
Letter to the Editor: Fogg for School Committee

I am writing as a lifelong resident of Hopkinton to endorse Ashley Fogg for School Committee and to encourage everyone to get out and vote on Monday, May 16th. Like Ashley, I grew up in Hopkinton and knew when I had my own family this was where I wanted to raise my children. I wanted my children to attend the Hopkinton Public Schools, where I knew they would receive a wonderful education at the hands of some amazing teachers. I believe the School Committee could use some fresh faces with some new ideas. Ashley grew up here and her children have just entered the school system, where Ashley has immersed herself as a volunteer. She has a vested interest in our town and our schools. Ashley promises to keep a close eye on the growth of the town and the huge impact it has on our schools and our children. Ashley is also very concerned for the mental health of the children in town, as we all should be, since we have lost several children in the last few years to suicide. Finally, a major issue for the School Committee during the COVID pandemic was masking. Ashley was very proactive in the push to make masking optional for our children who were suffering mentally and physically at the hands of the current School Committee members who continued to vote for masking even after the students and families here in Hopkinton complied with the recommended vaccination numbers. A fresh new perspective by an educated parent with a genuine interest in our town and our children is exactly what the School Committee needs moving forward. Go read Ashley’s campaign statement and get out and vote for her on May 16th.
HOPKINTON, MA
Ballot questions explained for Monday’s Town Election

Following are the 2022 Annual Town Election ballot questions with explanations, as distributed by Town Hall. For information on the candidates in Monday’s election, click here. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday at Hopkinton Middle School’s Brown Gym. Question 1: Shall the Town of Hopkinton be...
HOPKINTON, MA
School Committee roundup: Testing rescheduled for many students due to COVID surge

The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt in Hopkinton Public Schools. At Thursday’s School Committee meeting, Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh reported the number of students and staff with COVID at each school as follows: 19 students and six staff at Marathon, six students and one staff at Elmwood, 64 students and six staff at Hopkins, 35 students and five staff at the middle school, and 54 students and eight staff at the high school.
HOPKINTON, MA
Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, May 11

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Hopkinton School Nutrition Department emailed schools families on Tuesday requesting that students pack lunches...
HOPKINTON, MA
Khumalo lauds Watertown in public forum for city manager position

Town Manager Norman Khumalo took part in a public forum in Watertown on Monday as part of his application for the city manager position there. Khumalo, one of three finalists, did not address his reasoning for considering leaving Hopkinton after 13 years at Town Hall, but he explained what appeals to him about Watertown.
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, May 12

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Leading off the Hopkinton High School Sports Roundup, the boys and girls track teams capture...
HOPKINTON, MA
Memorial Day schedule announced

Hopkinton’s Veterans Celebration Committee recently announced plans for Memorial Day observances on Monday, May 30. The day’s events will begin at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville at 9:45 a.m. with the placing of a wreath by American Legion and Scouts representatives, followed by the reading of the Gettysburg Address and a gun salute from the Old Guard New England.
Arrests/Police Log, May 10 edition

12:51 a.m. A caller reported a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway of C Street. Sergeants Aaron O’Neil and Arthur Schofield responded and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle eventually stopped on Hayden Rowe Street. The Milford Police Department responded to assist with translating. A complaint application was issued.
MILFORD, MA
HHS Sports Roundup: Track teams capture TVL titles

The Hopkinton High School boys and girls track teams clinched the Tri-Valley League Large School Division titles with victories at Ashland on Tuesday. Both teams went undefeated in dual meets this season and next will compete in the TVL Showcase next Tuesday. The girls beat Ashland 121-15, sweeping nine events...

