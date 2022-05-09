Letter to the Editor: LaFreniere for Select Board

I am writing as a lifelong resident of Hopkinton to endorse Ashley Fogg for School Committee and to encourage everyone to get out and vote on Monday, May 16th. Like Ashley, I grew up in Hopkinton and knew when I had my own family this was where I wanted to raise my children. I wanted my children to attend the Hopkinton Public Schools, where I knew they would receive a wonderful education at the hands of some amazing teachers. I believe the School Committee could use some fresh faces with some new ideas. Ashley grew up here and her children have just entered the school system, where Ashley has immersed herself as a volunteer. She has a vested interest in our town and our schools. Ashley promises to keep a close eye on the growth of the town and the huge impact it has on our schools and our children. Ashley is also very concerned for the mental health of the children in town, as we all should be, since we have lost several children in the last few years to suicide. Finally, a major issue for the School Committee during the COVID pandemic was masking. Ashley was very proactive in the push to make masking optional for our children who were suffering mentally and physically at the hands of the current School Committee members who continued to vote for masking even after the students and families here in Hopkinton complied with the recommended vaccination numbers. A fresh new perspective by an educated parent with a genuine interest in our town and our children is exactly what the School Committee needs moving forward. Go read Ashley’s campaign statement and get out and vote for her on May 16th.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO