Episode No. 137 of the On The Banks podcast is our NCAA Tournament preview for Rutgers women’s lacrosse. The Scarlet Knights (15-4) are headed to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament and will face St. Joseph’s (14-6) in the First Round. The game will be played at Stony Brook on Friday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Stony Brook-Drexel on Sunday, May 15.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO