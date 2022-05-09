ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyler Harris transfers to South Florida

By Steven Johnson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7n1i_0fXJcFKz00

Tyler Harris could have one more opportunity to play at FedExForum.

Except this time he’ll be in an opponent’s uniform.

The former Tiger announced on Sunday night that he would be transferring to fellow AAC program South Florida.

Harris averaged 8.8 points and shot nearly 40% from 3 for Memphis this past season.

Memphis played the Bulls just once last season on the road in Tampa. Harris paced the Tigers with 14 points and two 3-pointers in the win.

Now he’ll be one of the primary options for South Florida.

Harris entered the transfer portal on April 16 and was clear that it wasn’t his decision to transfer as the staff encouraged him to explore his options.

Harris is the second Tiger to commit to an AAC member as Landers Nolley II pledged to Cincinnati. Nolley also indicated that the staff pushed him out the door as he said “I wasn’t wanted,” in a back-and-forth with a Memphis fan on Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trey Lipscomb launches 20th home run for Tennessee, a historic feat

Trey Lipscomb is a big-time power hitter on a team full of them for Tennessee. On Thursday against Georgia, Lipscomb launched his latest home run to open the scoring in the second inning in Knoxville, and become the first Vol to hit 20 home runs in a season since Cody Hawn did so in 2009. He is the sixth Vol with a 20-homer season in program history and is now 4 home runs away from tying Sonny Cortez’s season-record 24 homers in the 1998 season, according to Tennessee Stats and Info.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tri-City Herald

Vols Transfer Wide Receiver Target Sets Commitment Date, Final Visit

Former UCF wide receiver Jaylon Robinson has been one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation since entering the transfer portal on April 21st. Robinson has taken official visits to Ole Miss, TCU, and Tennessee since entering. Robinson informed Sports Illustrated on Monday afternoon that he plans to take...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Big Man Transferring To ACC For Final Collegiate Seasons

Former Tennessee basketball power forward D.J. Burns is headed back to the power five, announcing that he is transferring to North Carolina State. Once upon a time, Burns was the first four-star recruit Rick Barnes signed in his Tennessee tenure. Burns graduated from high school a season early, committing to the Vols over South Carolina and becoming the lone signee in Tennessee’s 2018 recruiting class.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landers Nolley Ii
WREG

Carver High seniors get help dressing for success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. “It takes a village to raise a child.” At Carver High School in South Memphis, that’s more than just a motto — it is a mission. Suits, dresses, shoes and even haircuts are being supplied to nearly 60 Carver seniors by contributions from anonymous donors, the district, grant money and various stores have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Peach Truck Tour coming to Oak Court Mall next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peach Truck Tour will be stopping in Memphis, just in time for that Summer fruit picking. The tour will be at Oak Court Mall on Sunday, June 19, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday, July 15, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Peach Truck...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aac#Bulls#Tigers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two men shot at Memphis car wash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire at a Memphis car wash sent two men to the hospital Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said bullets flew at a car wash on the corner of Lauderdale and Mallory around 5:41 p.m. When FOX13 crews arrived at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Gas prices spike again across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices are back on the rise across the country, and this could make summer travel plans more difficult. In March, the country hit the highest recorded average price ever at $4.33 cents. The average right now is just one cent below, at $4.32, so gas...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WREG

Memphis teen indicted for another teen’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a 17-year-old has been indicted for the shooting death of another teen. The DA’s office says Javon White was indicted on one count of second degree murder Tuesday. The shooting happened on August 31, 2021 at Riverview Park in the 1800 block of Kansas Street. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized after a traffic collision at a shopping plaza in Memphis (Memphis, TN)

1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized after a traffic collision at a shopping plaza in Memphis (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. One person died and two others suffered injuries following a motor vehicle accident in a Memphis shopping plaza. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of the 4900 block of Raleigh Lagrange Road at about 3:00 PM after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis residents dealing with noisy train troubles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Imagine the sound of an idling train right outside your window day and night. That’s a reality for some Memphis residents. The owner of the Light Apartments in South Memphis says he has been dealing with the problem for several years. He says trains use...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy