Tyler Harris transfers to South Florida

Tyler Harris could have one more opportunity to play at FedExForum.

Except this time he’ll be in an opponent’s uniform.

The former Tiger announced on Sunday night that he would be transferring to fellow AAC program South Florida.

Harris averaged 8.8 points and shot nearly 40% from 3 for Memphis this past season.

Memphis played the Bulls just once last season on the road in Tampa. Harris paced the Tigers with 14 points and two 3-pointers in the win.

Now he’ll be one of the primary options for South Florida.

Harris entered the transfer portal on April 16 and was clear that it wasn’t his decision to transfer as the staff encouraged him to explore his options.

Harris is the second Tiger to commit to an AAC member as Landers Nolley II pledged to Cincinnati. Nolley also indicated that the staff pushed him out the door as he said “I wasn’t wanted,” in a back-and-forth with a Memphis fan on Twitter.