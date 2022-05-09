‘Wicked Tuna’: How Long Is Tuna Season?

Time to let go. The lunar eclipse in Scorpio on the 15th (or just after midnight on the 16th for the East Coast) brings a major release. This eclipse is a direct response to the lunar eclipse in Taurus that occurred on November 19, 2021, so whatever can of worms was opened back then is about to reach a conclusion. For now at least. Lunar eclipses are extra potent full moons and with this one in Scorpio, vulnerability is at a high. This is the perfect time for purges of all kinds and you might even want to temper some of this intense energy by cleaning out your closet, detailing your car or shredding all those old office files. Saturn, Neptune and Pluto all make aspects to this eclipse ensuring that whatever is getting wrapped up is heavy, confusing and life changing at the same time (nbd!).

