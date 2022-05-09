ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Wicked Tuna’: How Long Is Tuna Season?

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know that the captains of Wicked Tuna can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars each season that they head out and film with the Discovery Channel. But what’s surprising is that they bring in their entire income in only a matter of weeks. That’s right, the...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluefin Tuna#Tuna Fishing#Wicked Tuna#The Discovery Channel#Hard Merchandise#Boston Magazine
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison Tosses Another Across a Road Like It’s Nothing

“Totally not terrifying seeing bison throw each other around like lawn chairs. Not one bit.” Especially when it happens in the middle of traffic. As seen over on our Twitter, North American bison are a force to be reckoned with. Even this feels an understatement after watching one bison bull toss another a dozen feet off the road without so much as a flick of his head:
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: May 15 to 22, 2022

Time to let go. The lunar eclipse in Scorpio on the 15th (or just after midnight on the 16th for the East Coast) brings a major release. This eclipse is a direct response to the lunar eclipse in Taurus that occurred on November 19, 2021, so whatever can of worms was opened back then is about to reach a conclusion. For now at least. Lunar eclipses are extra potent full moons and with this one in Scorpio, vulnerability is at a high. This is the perfect time for purges of all kinds and you might even want to temper some of this intense energy by cleaning out your closet, detailing your car or shredding all those old office files. Saturn, Neptune and Pluto all make aspects to this eclipse ensuring that whatever is getting wrapped up is heavy, confusing and life changing at the same time (nbd!).
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Reveals BTS Secrets of Reagan Family Dinner Scenes

Though Blue Bloods is a thrilling police procedural, it’s also a family drama. The spotlight shined on the relationships between Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan and the other members of the Reagan family is what sets Blue Bloods apart from similar series. And though the action is certainly an element of what draws fans to the show, many viewers cite the Reagan family dinners as their favorite aspect.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’: How Do the Contestants Eat While Competing?

The smash-hit reality TV series Survivor is now on its 42nd season. The series has taken fans all over the world, from the Australian outback to the Amazon rainforest. One element, however, remains constant regardless of the setting – contestants lose a lot of weight while competing. In fact, the average Survivor contestant loses 20 pounds by the time their adventure is complete.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

453K+
Followers
49K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy