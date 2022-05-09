ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Golden Eagle Baseball Concludes 2022 Season with Win

Crookston Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team ended their 2022 season going 3-2 in their last five games. Unfortunately, their 10-16 conference record does not qualify them for the NSIC tournament. Crookston 2 Northern State 1. Tyler Jochen proved to be the hero in game one against Northern State,...

Crookston Daily Times

Girls’ Golf Finishes 6th in Bemidji

The Crookston Pirates girls’ golf team traveled to Bemidji on Wednesday, May 11 where they shot a 394 for sixth place. Fergus Falls won the event, shooting a 340. The top four scores that counted toward Crookston’s team score came from Ava Martin, Grace Fischer, Halle Nicholas and Morgan Nelson. Georgia Sanders and Coral Brekken were fifth and sixth for the Pirates, respectively.
BEMIDJI, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Girls’ Golf Ties for Fourth at Park Rapids

The Crookston Pirate girls’ golf team followed the boys’ team to Park Rapids this morning, faring better with their fourth-place finish. They tied with Roseau at 422, while Fergus Falls won the event with a team score of 340. Grace Fischer was the only Pirate to shoot under...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Pirates Blank Spuds

The Crookston Pirate boys’ tennis team improved upon their 6-1 victory over Moorhead from a week previous, as they won 7-0 on Tuesday, May 10. There was only one lineup change from their last meeting: George French replaced Sam Widseth at No. 3 doubles, but Erik Coauette made the biggest difference. Last week, Oscar Bergeson defeated Coauette in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. This time around Coauette won the first set 6-3, dropped the second 2-6 and avenged his previous loss with a 10-8 win in the super tiebreaker.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Lee Nielson

Lee Nielson, 91, of Erskine passed away on Thursday, April 21, at Essentia Health Living Center in Fosston. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Erskine with Pastor Mike Sletto and Pastor Randy Reimer officiating. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Mentor. Family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. The service will be live-streamed on the Carlin Facebook Page and also recorded for later viewing on the Carlin website. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the maintenance of the Rose Hill Cemetery. Donations can be mailed to; Rose Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 32, Mentor, MN 56736.
ERSKINE, MN
Crookston Daily Times

James “Jim” Earl Gustafson

James “Jim” Earl Gustafson, 78, of Crookston passed away Wednesday evening, May 4, 2022, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D. with his loving family at his side. Jim was born in Crookston on November 14, 1943, the second of three children of the union of Earl R. and Mildred L. (Larson) Gustafson. He was raised on the family’s farm at Melvin Station near Crookston and baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fertile. Jim attended Fertile public school and graduated from Fertile High School with the Class of 1961. While in school he was employed by the Spring Gravel Company near Melvin Station. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 4, 1962 and reported to Fort Carson, Colo. for basic training. Upon completion he went to the Aberdeen Proving Ground arsenal in Hartford County, Md. where he was schooled as a machinist. While home on leave Jim was united in marriage to Judy Marie Forseth at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on October 6, 1962. Jim was next assigned to duty at Fort Benning, Ga. and Judy was able to join him there. Six months later Jim was sent overseas to Zweibrüzken, Germany and Judy returned to their home in Crookston. Eighteen months later he returned to the United States to Fort Hamilton, N.Y. and received his honorable discharge from the Army on December 31, 1964. For his service to his country Jim was awarded the M-14 Sharpshooter Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. Jim rejoined Judy and in the coming years their marriage would be blessed by the births of Mark, Lisa, and Brian.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

NW Minnesota Pollinator Garden project seeks volunteers for Garden Work Day June 11

What: Agassiz Audubon is recruiting volunteers (adults and kids accompanied by adults) to help with spring maintenance of the NW Minnesota Pollinator Garden. Volunteers will be weeding, moving plants, edging the garden paths and monitoring bird nest boxes (kestrels, martins and bluebirds). No experience necessary. Register for lunch: 218-745-5663 or AgassizAudubon@gmail. com. Bring garden gloves and your favorite garden hand tool (pruner, cultivator, clipper, hoe.) Agassiz will also provide some tools. Please wear closed toeshoes hats and sunglasses. It may be cloudy, muddy and wet – or hot and sunny.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

City postpones spring clean-up due to rain, rising river

The City of Crookston announced Monday, May 9 that its Spring Clean-Up event has been postponed until further notice. “Due to the river once again rising and the wet conditions, the City crews are unable to get to the designated sites that are used to dispose of clean-up items,” said the city in a media release. “The City appreciates your patience in this matter.”
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

City and school district resignations and new hires

Both Crookston School District and the City of Crookston had resignations and new hires to announce at their recent meetings. – Crookston School District officially accepted a resignation letter from High School Principal Nicki Martinez at a special meeting Monday, May 9 and later that day offered the principal position to Matt Torgerson. Also at the meeting they approved the hire of three new teachers for Highland Elementary –
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Nominees sought for Polk County Fair Outstanding Senior Citizen Award

The Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc’s Senior Programs Department is excited to be partnering with the Polk County Fair Board in planning the special Senior Citizen Day at the Polk County Fair. Senior Citizen Day will be held on Friday July 8, 2022 starting at 9:30 a.m. with all the normal music, entertainment, awards, Bingo and, most importantly, laughter.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Crookston Fire Department fire calls

A fire call came in May 7 at 11 a.m. to UMC for an elevator alarm caused by an accidental activation by students. A fire call came in May 7 at 1 p.m. to 340th Ave SW and Center Street/County Road 21 for a one-vehicle rollover. When they arrived on scene the vehicle was upright and passengers were okay. They performed a battery disconnect and assisted tow truck driver.
CROOKSTON, MN

