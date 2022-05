All this week, I thought nostalgia was the central influence on most subscribers’ decision for what to watch on Netflix, but - based on the results of the platform’s Top 10 Movies on Thursday, May 12, 2022 - it appears that they are on the lookout for something new and fascinating. However, serving as a slight detractor to this observation are the titles on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows today, which does have a few new entries joining the ranks, but the series themselves are quite familiar. We shall discuss what is trending on Netflix today more at length in our daily breakdown below.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO