(KNSI) — Buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride the next couple of days, weatherwise. The Storm Prediction Center has central Minnesota in the enhanced risk area for severe weather both Wednesday and Thursday. With an enhanced risk, numerous severe storms are possible with longer-lived severe storms and some with particular intensity. Later Wednesday afternoon, a complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop across eastern Nebraska and move north-northeast toward southwest Minnesota. These storms are expected to intensify as they move into Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO