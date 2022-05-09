Alabama Baseball Loses Series To LSU

When a team is playing flat at the end of a long season, it is tough to get the players motivated to put in that extra effort. Missouri coach Larissa Anderson found an excellent way to fire up her Tigers by manufacturing some drama that Bama somehow got preferential treatment on a hit off the wall last Sunday that was erroneously called a home run. There was no guarantee that UM would have won that game even if the home run had been ruled a double. In the stands Thursday, the Mizzou fans wore T-shirts that read “Justice Is Coming” as if the Crimson Tide had wronged them and gotten away with it. It was silly to blame Alabama but guess what: the ploy worked. Meanwhile across the diamond in the other dugout was sad sack Patrick Murphy and his listless little-effort team.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO