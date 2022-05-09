Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Tennant For Overdue Rent

Tulsa Police said a man is recovering after he was attacked for overdue rent.

Police said the a rental property owner went to get money from the tenant on Thursday.

Officers said 21-year-old Brian Thomas went with the owner.

Officers said Thomas beat the victim with brass knuckles, pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him when the victim didn't give the men money.

Police said the victim went to the hospital for his injuries.

Details on his injuries have not been released.

Officers said Thomas was found in his apartment Saturday with two guns and drug dealing evidence.

Thomas was arrested and faces several assault and firearms charges.