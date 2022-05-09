ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Tennant For Overdue Rent

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mySqa_0fXJYg2e00

Tulsa Police said a man is recovering after he was attacked for overdue rent.

Police said the a rental property owner went to get money from the tenant on Thursday.

Officers said 21-year-old Brian Thomas went with the owner.

Officers said Thomas beat the victim with brass knuckles, pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him when the victim didn't give the men money.

Police said the victim went to the hospital for his injuries.

Details on his injuries have not been released.

Officers said Thomas was found in his apartment Saturday with two guns and drug dealing evidence.

Thomas was arrested and faces several assault and firearms charges.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police arrest a man for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, stabbing her new boyfriend in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers responded to a domestic violence report at the Autumn Ridge Apartments on 17th and South Memorial around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. The caller told 911 that his girlfriend’s former boyfriend, David Turner, was holding her against her will in her apartment. The caller also said Turner may have hurt her inside the apartment.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Fatal Stabbing

Tulsa police arrest a man suspected of stabbing another man to death. According to police, John Goode allegedly stabbed Richard Bonat late Monday night near Admiral and Sheridan. Police say Bonat was talking when paramedics took him to the hospital, but he later died. Police ask anyone with information about...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Man arrested in connection to deadly midtown stabbing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon in connection to a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Officers say 39-year-old John B. Goode stabbed 64-year-old Richard Bonat around 11 p.m. on Monday near Admiral and Sheridan. Bonat died at the hospital. Goode was arrested and booked...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennant#Guns#Police#Firearms#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1600kush.com

Stillwater father accused of abusing 4-month-old baby

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 25-year-old father accused of abusing his baby at the family’s rural Stillwater home on Eden Chapel Lane has been jailed on $250,000 bail pending a June 6 court appearance at which he can seek a preliminary hearing. If convicted of injuring his 4-month-old daughter,...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Attacks Father With Sword; Shot, Killed By TPD Officer

An officer shot and killed a man who was attacking his father with a sword early Sunday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Police say they were responding to a domestic near Pine and Yale around 1:30 a.m. when 21-year-old Luis Torres started attacking his father with a sword. An officer shot Torres, who died at the scene. That officer is on leave while the shooting is investigated.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy