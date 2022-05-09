Authorities investigating a plane crash in Erie County

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man was flown to the hospital after his semi rolled over Wednesday morning in Richland County. Just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the driver of a semi traveling on State Route 603 drifted off the right side of the road. OSHP said the driver tried to correct the semi but lost control. The semi then went off the left side of the road, overturned, and struck a utility pole.

